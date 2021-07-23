'I May Destroy You' star Michaela Coel marks Marvel entry

Written by Anamika Bharti Mail Last updated on Jul 23, 2021, 10:31 am

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast now has a new member, Michaela Coel. The star was spotted at Atlanta's Pinewood Studios, where the sequel began its filming last month. However, there's no statement about whether Coel will play a Wakandan or any other character in the Marvel movie. Coel isn't yet represented by any talent industry, but she might soon after Black Panther 2.

Coel made her explosive entry to Hollywood last year

Coel shot to limelight last year. She has been critically acclaimed for her spectacular creation, writing, direction, and acting in BBC One and HBO's I May Destroy You. It recently won several BAFTA TV Awards including for acting. Moreover, it even garlanded nine Emmy nominations. Coel's other credits include Netflix's Black Mirror, Chewing Gums, Been So Long and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The sequel will not focus on character of 'Black Panther'

Produced by Marvel Studios, the sequel will continue to explore the "incomparable world of Wakanda." Moreover, the synopsis specifies that "the rich and varied characters" will continue to be introduced in the movie. The name of the sequel vaguely hints that the character of Black Panther will not be the main focus, but the movie will rather circle around their land, Wakanda.

Chadwick Boseman will be sorely missed

Marvel's Chief Creative Officer, Kevin Feige, told Variety last month about the official beginning of BP2 production. It was an emotional moment for the crew to start the sequel's journey without Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 due to colon cancer. Kevin said, before the start of the shooting, "We're going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud."

Apart from Coel, Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta is reportedly joining as an antagonist, possibly Namor the Sub-Mariner. Moreover, Ryan Coogler returns to direct. Ryan says, "When it comes to making a sequel, I've never done it before..." Makers want Boseman's T'Challa to remain alive, therefore, the character won't be recast or digitally replicate. Contrary to speculations, Beyonce is not contributing to the soundtrack.

Black Panther released in 2018 and secured $1.34 billion at the worldwide box office, becoming the first non-Avengers movie to garner so much business. Further, the superhero movie was the first MCU venture that won an Oscar. It grabbed trophies in categories like Best Costume Design, Best Original Score and Best Production Design. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit theaters on July 8, 2022.