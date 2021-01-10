Millie Bobby Brown is a cash-churner for Hollywood right now. The 16-year-old actress, who has matured enough from being the psychic teen, Eleven, on Stranger Things to a producer and the lead in Netflix's Enola Holmes, is indeed doing great. In fact, experts now tout her as the highest-paid actor under the age of 18, courtesy of a lucrative Netflix deal. Let's know more.

Reason Undisclosed first-look Netflix deal is the king in this game

Insider Daniel Richtman has revealed through Patreon that Netflix has signed a first-look deal with Brown and the undisclosed sum involved puts the actress as the highest-paid talent in the industry under 18 years of age. That amount reportedly has to be over the previous topper $14mn, given to Daniel Radcliffe for Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix by Warner Bros!

Payment Money talks: Brown's salary for 'Stranger Things' is unbelievable

This enviable feat has been achieved by Brown's multifarious forays into entertainment surpassing the capacity of just an actor. It all started with her being cast as Eleven on sci-fi horror mystery-thriller Stranger Things where she got $10,000 per episode for Season-1. Season-2 had her salary appraised to $30,000 per episode. Brace for impact: Her per-episode Season-3 salary was raised 10 times to 300,000!

Netflix Even for 'Enola Holmes,' Brown was paid a solid $6.1mn!

She is climbing the money ladder further as she is being paid a stupefying sum of $350,000 per episode to reprise her role of Eleven for the fourth season of one of the most successful thrillers Netflix has ever produced. That's not all. Brown was given an enticing payment of $6.1mn for her role in Enola Holmes, a film that may have a sequel.

Projects Right now, Brown has two of Netflix's projects in hand