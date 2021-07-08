'Mimi' first look: Kriti Sanon is pregnant and shocked!

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 08, 2021, 05:23 pm

Kriti Sanon shared the first look of 'Mimi' on social media today.

Kriti Sanon unveiled her first-look from the movie, Mimi. She shared an image, a video on social media and wrote, "This July, expect the extraordinary from the ordinary! Stay tuned." The posts feature a shocked and confused Sanon, who is pregnant, while the picture reads, "Nothing like what you're expecting!" It is unclear whether it will release in theater or on an OTT platform.

Instagram Post

Here's the first look of Sanon in 'Mimi'

Cast

Sanon to reunite with Pankaj Tripathi in this movie

Under the banners of Jio Studios and Maddock Films, Mimi is helmed by Luka Chuppi director Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. This film will also star Pankaj Tripathi and the Hunterrr fame Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles. Tripathi and Sanon have worked together in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Bareilly Ki Barfi, where they portrayed father-daughter, and their camaraderie was highly appreciated in it.

Movie Poster

First poster of 'Mimi' was unveiled two years ago

Sanon's look was released today, but the first movie poster was unveiled two years ago. Sanon had shared the official poster on social media in August 2019, and wrote, "Life is a journey filled with unexpected miracles. Get ready for a journey like never before, #Mimi!! This one's gonna be soooo special." The image gave the idea that the film is about surrogacy.

Twitter Post

Look at the first poster of 'Mimi'

Inspiration

Movie is based on Marathi film, 'Mala Aai Vhaaychy'

Sanon will play a surrogate mother in Mimi. It's based on the 2011 Marathi film, Mala Ali Vhhaychy, which won the National Award for Best Feature Film in the year. It revolves around a woman who comes to India looking for a surrogate mother. After she finds one, the child's deformity disappoints her. Whether she accepts the baby or not is the movie's plot.

Quote

Here's what Vijan had said about the storyline of 'Mimi'

"It explores a beautiful relationship between a woman who never wanted to be a mother and one who can't wait to be one. What's unexpected about the story is the humorous vein that runs through it. That's what makes Mimi exciting," Vijan told India Today.

Projects

'Mimi' to have a digital premiere on July 30?

The makers have not revealed release date yet, however, speculations are rife that Mimi will have a digital release on July 30, according to Bollywood Life. It further reported that it'll be Sanon's "first women-centric film." Apart from Mimi, Sanon has Adipurush, Ganapath and Bachchan Pandey in pipeline. Plus, she might appear in the Hindi remake of Kill Bill and also, a Rajkummar Rao-movie.