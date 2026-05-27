'Mirzapur' series becomes film 'Mirzapur: The Movie' September 4 2026
Entertainment
Mirzapur fans, get ready: the gritty series is making its big-screen debut with Mirzapur: The Movie.
Guddu Bhaiya (Ali Fazal) and Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) are back, promising fresh twists, intense action, and a more cinematic vibe.
Mark your calendars for September 4, 2026.
Singh directs 'Mirzapur' film, Krishna writes
Directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the film brings back core cast members Fazal, Tripathi, and Divyenndu. Expect some new faces too as the story expands.
Produced by Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar with Amazon MGM Studios on board, the movie aims to keep that classic Mirzapur intensity while taking things up a notch for longtime fans.