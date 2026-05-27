'Mirzapur' series becomes film 'Mirzapur: The Movie' September 4 2026

Singh directs 'Mirzapur' film, Krishna writes

Directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the film brings back core cast members Fazal, Tripathi, and Divyenndu. Expect some new faces too as the story expands.

Produced by Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar with Amazon MGM Studios on board, the movie aims to keep that classic Mirzapur intensity while taking things up a notch for longtime fans.