Miss Hong Kong Ng dies at 51 after breast cancer
Natalie Ng Man-yan, who won Miss Hong Kong and later became an actress, has died at 51 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.
Her family shared on Instagram that she passed away peacefully in the hospital, surrounded by loved ones.
They highlighted her courage throughout her illness and thanked everyone who supported her.
Family recalls Ng's positivity, requests privacy
Ng's family described her as "strong and brave," saying she inspired others with her positivity and managed to achieve many of her dreams.
She was open about her cancer journey on social media, even sharing small joys like going to a concert in April.
In their message, the family asked for privacy as they process this loss: "Please give your family space and peace to handle everything and face this difficult time."