Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 7' shooting halted over COVID-19 cases

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on Jun 06, 2021, 12:29 pm

'Mission Impossible 7' shooting stopped after positive coronavirus cases

Just months after Tom Cruise yelled at his crew for not following COVID-19 safety protocols, the filming for his upcoming movie Mission: Impossible 7 has come to a halt. The reason? An unknown number of positive coronavirus cases among members of production came to light during regular testing. Cruise would definitely not be happy about this as the shooting has been suspended until June 14.

Statement

'We will continue to monitor the situation,' said 'MI7' team

"We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing. We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation," read an official statement. It is understood that those who contracted the virus will be self-isolating. However, there is no confirmation about how many people tested positive on the set.

History

Earlier, Cruise snapped at his crew for breaking COVID-19 protocols

To recall, in December 2020, a leaked audio clip revealed Cruise shouting at his crew for not adhering to social distancing protocols. "We are the gold standard!" he said. "We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf---ers! I don't ever want to see it again. Ever!" He also reportedly paid $700,000 for his crew to live on cruise ships to create a safe bubble.

Filming

'Mission Impossible 7' crew worked seven days a week

Cruise earlier also revealed that most crew members followed COVID-19 guidelines and worked seven days a week while filming. The production team also had to ensure there were "pods of five people, ready to quarantine if anyone within one contracted the virus." Due to the massive sets of Mission: Impossible 7, keeping the fans and trespassers away also proved to be a huge struggle.

Details

Everything we know about 'Mission: Impossible 7' so far

Cruise will be back once again as the IMF operative Ethan Hunt. While the plot details have been kept under wraps, we can expect Hunt and co. to face yet another villain endangering the world. Apart from Cruise, the movie stars Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales, among others. Mission: Impossible 7 is set for release on May 27 next year.