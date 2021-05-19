Home / News / Entertainment News / Mahira Khan takes up ZEE5 project, 'won't allow,' says MNS
Mahira Khan takes up ZEE5 project, 'won't allow,' says MNS

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
May 19, 2021
MNS announces it won't let Mahira Khan work in India

Reiterating its stand, Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has announced that it will not let Mahira Khan or any other Pakistan artist work in India. This comes after it was reported that the Raees actress has been working on an upcoming Indian digital venture, despite the ban India had imposed on Pakistan actors in the wake of the Uri terror attack.

In this article
What happened

Khan has been reportedly roped in to narrate short story

A report by The Times of India quoted the President of MNS Cinema Wing Ameya Khopkar, who said, "We will not allow Mahira Khan or any other Pakistani artists to work here, be it Maharashtra or in any part of the country." It is to be noted that Khan has been roped in to narrate one of the short stories in a ZEE5 show.

Reason

The bans were implemented after Uri, Pulwama attacks

This isn't the first time Khan is facing a protest. The situation was charged in 2017 too when Raees released. Following the Uri terror attack in September 2016, the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association had banned all Pakistani artists and technicians from working in Indian cinema. Pulwama terror attack in 2019 brought forth a blanket ban called by the All India Cine Workers Association.

Two cents

'Great opportunity for the entire subcontinent to collaborate was lost'

Khan also spoke about the ban to Film Companion recently. Calling the restriction on Pakistan actors and artists from working here "sad," the Bol actress said, "I feel like a great opportunity for the entire subcontinent to come together and collaborate was lost." When asked if she had hopes about the future, Khan optimistically said, "I think it might happen again. Who knows?"

Quote

Khan revealed she turned down Indian projects out of fear

In the interview, she also revealed that she was offered many exciting roles by Indian makers, but she didn't sign them out of fear. "I don't know if anybody will understand when I say this, I was scared. It wasn't about what people say, I was just like, 'I don't know if I want to go there.'" She mentioned her perceptions have changed now.

Share this timeline
Trending Topics