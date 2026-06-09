Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 3' slows on Day 19, earns 50L, nets 106.93cr
Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 is starting to slow down after a strong run.
On Monday (Day 19), it brought in ₹50 lakh from 743 shows, almost all from the Malayalam version.
Even with this dip, the film's total net collection has hit ₹106.93 crore, with gross earnings at ₹124.05 crore.
'Drishyam 3' worldwide gross reaches 235.55cr
The suspense thriller opened big, making over ₹10 crore in its first weekend and closing week one with ₹81.95 crore.
Collections slipped in week two (₹20.68 crore) and were ₹80 lakh on Day 16, ₹1.30 crore on Saturday, and ₹1.70 crore on Sunday, but fans are still showing up, pushing its worldwide gross to a hefty ₹235.55 crore so far.
Even on Day 19, theater occupancy stayed steady at around 13%, showing that Drishyam 3 continues to hold audience interest despite slowing numbers.