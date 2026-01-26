Mohiniyattam exponent Vimala Menon conferred Padma Shri
Kalamandalam Vimala Menon, a legendary Mohiniyattam dancer and teacher, just received the Padma Shri and said she was 84.
She's spent over 60 years shaping this classical dance form and has taught about 5,000 students and is the founder-director of Kerala Natya Academy.
From student to trailblazer
Born in Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district, Menon trained under some of the biggest names in dance—including at Kerala Kalamandalam—before bringing her own twist to Mohiniyattam.
She's known for bringing forward many innovative ideas about the forms and styles of Mohiniyattam, making the art form more dynamic and keeping it alive for new generations.
Humble legend with major milestones
Menon holds a Guinness World Record for leading 1,200 dancers in a single performance.
She's collected top honors like the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Kerala Sree Award, but still credits her students as her real inspiration.