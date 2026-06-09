Momoa exits Sony's 'Helldivers' without explanation and film continues
Entertainment
Jason Momoa is no longer starring in Sony's Helldivers film adaptation, just a few months after reports suggested he had been tapped to headline the film.
Neither he nor Sony have explained why, but the movie is still moving forward and aiming for its November 10, 2027 release.
Lin directs 'Helldivers' as Dauberman scripts
Helldivers is being directed by Justin Lin (Fast and Furious) with a script from Gary Dauberman (It).
The film adapts Arrowhead Game Studios's popular co-op video game series, famous for its teamwork and dark humor, which has sold over 12 million copies.