'Money Heist 5': Lisbon, Tokyo, Berlin's BTS pictures tease fans

Sushmita Sen
'Money Heist 5': Lisbon, Tokyo, Berlin's BTS pictures tease fans
'Money Heist 5' to release on September 5

Money Heist 5 is set to release in two months and fans are eagerly waiting to see what happens next. As this season will be the finale of the franchise, the excitement has no bounds, even for the actors. Fan favorites Lisbon (Itziar Ituño) and Marseille (Luka Peroš) teased everyone with behind-the-scenes pictures posted on Instagram. Peroš's post also features Berlin and Tokyo.

Details

Lisbon dons the red jumpsuit

While Marseille, Tokyo, Berlin, Helsinki posed for the photo, Lisbon's is candid. Season 4's ending saw Lisbon unite with the team inside the bank. Ituño shared her Lisbon's BTS photo online, where she's wearing the famous red jumpsuit. Once seen wearing detective gear, Lisbon is now donning the heist look. It will be interesting to see her on the opposite side of the door.

Looks like these BTS photos are a promotional strategy to keep the viewers engaged and hyped for the upcoming crime drama on Netflix. Actor Mario de la Rosa, who plays the chief of Spain's National Police Corps, Suárez, sent a reminder to fans last Saturday. He shared his character look on Instagram and wrote, "Countdown. A bomb is coming, exactly in two months!!"

'Money Heist 5' will be action-packed and intriguing

The fifth and final season's much-awaited teaser was released in May. While the video didn't reveal major details, it showed that the team is trying to resist the continuous gunfire targeted from outside the bank. Plus, a glimpse of the Professor's hands tied to a chair, who might be Alicia Sierra's hostage. Also, it hinted the season will be intriguing and full of action.

Final season to be released in two volumes

The filming of Money Heist 5 was wrapped up in May. Netflix released a photo with the caption, "What started as a heist, ended as a family. It's a wrap on Part 5 of La Casa de Papel / Money Heist." The final season will premiere in two volumes (five episodes each)—the first will stream on September 3 and the next on December 3.

