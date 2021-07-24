'Money Heist' Season 5: Possible plotline of the raging war!

Written by Anamika Bharti Mail Last updated on Jul 24, 2021, 07:55 pm

'Money Heist': The gang fighting against the army

The end is about to begin! We are impatiently waiting to know the final fate of Professor, Raquel, and the gang in Money Heist Season 5. The finale will be released in two parts, the first one on September 3 and the second on December 3. While I feel that Professor will not get caught by Alicia, let us explore all the possible plotlines.

Unplanned situation

Professor succeeds in taking hold of Alicia?

Alicia has got hold of Professor. Did she?

Money Heist is no longer a heist, it turns into a war in the fifth season, between Spain's government and Professor. Professor is stuck in an unplanned situation. Alicia has got him! I don't believe that Professor is someone who could get caught so easily. He could turn Alicia unconscious in a second. The plus point is that Alicia has no backup this time.

Details

Tokyo survives the battle; and others don't?

We all know Tokyo survives as she is the only one narrating the story. She must not be detailing the heists to write a book. I speculate she might have gotten caught by the police at the end, leaving no option than to bring Professor's great heist story out to the world. Will everyone else other than Tokyo die at the end? Might be!

Storyline

The heist worsens when the army breaks in

It's a do or die situation for the gang

The finale lowers the masks and brings out real faces. The synopsis reveals, "To make matters worse, a new adversary is coming: the army." The only reason for the army to break in is if it gets to know about speculated kidnapping of Alicia by Professor. If Professor doesn't kidnap Alicia, he'll surely play the victim card and enrage the public against the government.

Escape

The ending will satisfy unexpected wants; blood bath ahead

'Money Heist' Season 5 releases its first part in September

The gang is in a situation where they will either kill the army or get killed themselves. Did you see the blankness in Monica's eyes? Did Denver die? I can assure you that several much-loved characters will be lost. Meanwhile, Raquel will once again be sent inside the Bank of Spain. Fans have high expectations from the show. And, that will undoubtedly be satisfied.