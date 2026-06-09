Moore pauses tour for health, plans to return this summer
Entertainment
Country singer Justin Moore is hitting pause on his tour to take care of his health.
He shared the news on Instagram, saying, "This is the right decision for me and my family."
While he didn't go into details, he reassured fans that he plans to be back later this summer.
Moore credits Arkansas move, receives support
Moore's been busy with shows through October 2026 and dropped his latest album, "This Is My Dirt," in 2024.
He's talked about how moving back home to Arkansas made him happier and helped his career, saying being around family keeps him grounded.
Fellow artists like Jake Owen and Priscilla Block have shown their support for his decision to step back for now.