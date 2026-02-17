Moradabad court issues non-bailable warrant against Ameesha Patel Entertainment Feb 17, 2026

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel is in legal trouble again—a Moradabad court just issued a non-bailable warrant after she missed a hearing in a 2017 cheque bounce case.

Patel responded on Instagram, saying, "Media reports suggest about certain proceedings at Moradabad by one Pawan Verma. I wish to inform one and all that this is a v v old matter which was years back in which the said Pawan Verma had signed a settlement deed and received the entire agreed amount. Despite this it seems he has lodged proceedings making false allegations. My lawyers are initiating appropriate criminal proceedings of cheating against this person to expose his lies while I prefer to focus on my work and ignore people who choose to make a public spectacle for gaining attention on false pretexts,".