Tribeca Film Festival: 'False Positive', Bourdain documentary, other anticipated films

Written by Pranav Dixit Mail Last updated on May 31, 2021, 08:55 pm

The Tribeca Film Festival 2021 is taking place from June 9-20

The Tribeca Film Festival 2021 will be taking place in New York City from June 9 to June 20. For the first time, it will be taking place across the five boroughs - Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island, taking COVID-19 restrictions into account. From No Sudden Move to Anthony Bourdain's documentary, here are some of the most anticipated films in the line-up.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In the Heights' focuses on a bodega owner

Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights will be the opening film at this year's Tribeca Film Festival. The M. Chu-directed film takes place over the course of three days. It shows the story of a bodega owner who sings about his past, and his hopes for the future after receiving an inheritance. It is based on Miranda's critically-acclaimed 2007 stage musical of the same name.

Steven Soderbergh is back with heist drama 'No Sudden Move'

Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh's crime drama No Sudden Move starring Don Cheadle, Ray Liotta, Benecio del Toro, Jon Hamm, Kieran Culkin, Brendan Fraser, and Julia Fox is a highly-anticipated movie at the festival. The film is set in 1954 Detroit and will follow a group of criminals, who apparently fall into a trap set by a mystery person, who hired them for a heist.

Anthony Bourdain documentary takes us through his life and death

Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville is bringing an emotional documentary about the late chef Anthony Bourdain to the festival. Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain will show his life as a chef extraordinaire, whose knowledge and curiosity of food touched many people's lives. The much-anticipated film will take a closer look at his days leading up to his tragic death in 2018 by suicide.

A rocking documentary - 'Blondie: Vivir En La Habana'

Blondie: Vivir En La Habana is a documentary that will be a part of the Shorts category at the Tribeca Film festival. The legendary rock band Blondie will also be performing live at the festival. This Rob Roth-directed documentary will showcase a 2019 tour of the band in Havana, Cuba, as part of a cultural exchange program sanctioned by the Cuban Ministry of Culture.

Brosnan stars as a fertility specialist in 'False Positive'

Ilana Glazer and Justin Theroux will be starring as a couple struggling with fertility issues in the upcoming movie, False Positive. James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan will be playing the role of a world-renowned reproductive specialist in the thriller. The John Lee-directed movie will take a chilling turn when Glazer's character finds something unsettling about her fertility doctor that threatens her grasp over reality.

'Italian Studies' is a lucid dream showcasing New York City

Oscar-nominated actress Vanessa Kirby's upcoming movie Italian Studies will also be premiering at the festival this year. The movie follows a mysterious and confused writer (Kirby), who wanders the streets of Manhattan, alongside a charismatic teenager during a long night. Director Adam Leon has helmed the lucid dream-style film that will take you on a thrilling journey across New York City.