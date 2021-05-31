Home / News / Entertainment News / Tribeca Film Festival: 'False Positive', Bourdain documentary, other anticipated films
Entertainment

Tribeca Film Festival: 'False Positive', Bourdain documentary, other anticipated films

Written by
Pranav Dixit
Last updated on May 31, 2021, 08:55 pm
Tribeca Film Festival: 'False Positive', Bourdain documentary, other anticipated films
The Tribeca Film Festival 2021 is taking place from June 9-20

The Tribeca Film Festival 2021 will be taking place in New York City from June 9 to June 20. For the first time, it will be taking place across the five boroughs - Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island, taking COVID-19 restrictions into account. From No Sudden Move to Anthony Bourdain's documentary, here are some of the most anticipated films in the line-up.

In this article
Movie 1

Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In the Heights' focuses on a bodega owner

Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights will be the opening film at this year's Tribeca Film Festival. The M. Chu-directed film takes place over the course of three days. It shows the story of a bodega owner who sings about his past, and his hopes for the future after receiving an inheritance. It is based on Miranda's critically-acclaimed 2007 stage musical of the same name.

Movie 2

Steven Soderbergh is back with heist drama 'No Sudden Move'

Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh's crime drama No Sudden Move starring Don Cheadle, Ray Liotta, Benecio del Toro, Jon Hamm, Kieran Culkin, Brendan Fraser, and Julia Fox is a highly-anticipated movie at the festival. The film is set in 1954 Detroit and will follow a group of criminals, who apparently fall into a trap set by a mystery person, who hired them for a heist.

Movie 3

Anthony Bourdain documentary takes us through his life and death

Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville is bringing an emotional documentary about the late chef Anthony Bourdain to the festival. Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain will show his life as a chef extraordinaire, whose knowledge and curiosity of food touched many people's lives. The much-anticipated film will take a closer look at his days leading up to his tragic death in 2018 by suicide.

Movie 4

A rocking documentary - 'Blondie: Vivir En La Habana'

Blondie: Vivir En La Habana is a documentary that will be a part of the Shorts category at the Tribeca Film festival. The legendary rock band Blondie will also be performing live at the festival. This Rob Roth-directed documentary will showcase a 2019 tour of the band in Havana, Cuba, as part of a cultural exchange program sanctioned by the Cuban Ministry of Culture.

Movie 5

Brosnan stars as a fertility specialist in 'False Positive'

Ilana Glazer and Justin Theroux will be starring as a couple struggling with fertility issues in the upcoming movie, False Positive. James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan will be playing the role of a world-renowned reproductive specialist in the thriller. The John Lee-directed movie will take a chilling turn when Glazer's character finds something unsettling about her fertility doctor that threatens her grasp over reality.

Movie 6

'Italian Studies' is a lucid dream showcasing New York City

Oscar-nominated actress Vanessa Kirby's upcoming movie Italian Studies will also be premiering at the festival this year. The movie follows a mysterious and confused writer (Kirby), who wanders the streets of Manhattan, alongside a charismatic teenager during a long night. Director Adam Leon has helmed the lucid dream-style film that will take you on a thrilling journey across New York City.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' script 'very good,' says Martin Freeman

Latest News

French Open: Roger Federer humbles Denis Istomin in first round

Sports

Xiaomi says it can charge a phone in 8 minutes

Science

Intel announces 5G modem, 11th generation processors for thin-and-light notebooks

Science

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' script 'very good,' says Martin Freeman

Entertainment

Aditya Chopra has penned 'Tiger 3' with Shridhar Raghavan: Report

Entertainment

Latest Entertainment News

Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' filming reportedly wrapped in Australia

Entertainment

SSR case: Fans attack Filmfare; NCB summons late actor's househelps

Entertainment

Men and women can have a range of relationships: Arjun

Entertainment

Nine high-profile men, including Jackky Bhagnani, booked for rape, molestation

Entertainment

Kangana's bodyguard arrested on charges of cheating, allegedly raping girlfriend

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'No Sudden Move' teaser: A stellar cast in not-so-perfect heist

Entertainment

'Happy Birthday': Anupam Kher wins Best Actor award at NYCIFF

Entertainment

Cannes Film Festival to take place in July this year

Entertainment

Sundance Fest 2020 to feature three Indian films, new directors

Entertainment
Trending Topics