'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway': Rani Mukerji's international shoot begins soon

Entertainment

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Aug 07, 2021, 10:36 pm
Rani Mukerji is set to begin filming of her next movie, 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway'

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is set to kickstart the international schedule of her upcoming movie, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. She has flown out of India on Friday to shoot a major portion of the Ashima Chibber (Mere Dad Ki Maruti fame) directorial. However, the destination has been kept under wraps, but if you go by the movie title, then it might be Norway.

Quote

Mukerji's international shooting schedule is of one month

Reportedly, Mukerji has done "intensive preparation" for this flick, which is "a complete author-backed role for her." A source told Mid-Day, "Rani is set to start shooting the film in the next couple of days. Rani will be out of the country for over a month for this shoot. She has been waiting to start this project which is extremely close to her heart."

Announcement

Movie announcement was made on her 43rd birthday

Backed by Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios, this movie brings the producer and Mukerji together after the 1998 film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, in which Advani served as an assistant director. The actress announced this upcoming project on her 43rd birthday in May. It was described as "an untold story about a journey of a mother's battle against an entire country."

Storyline

Is it based on 2011 case of an Indian couple?

The Baabul star dedicated this film to "all the mothers out there" during the announcement. Going by the one-liner description about Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, many reports claimed that the movie might be inspired by the 2011 story that created a buzz around the world. It was about an Indian couple whose children were taken away by a Norwegian agency, which declared the parents unfit.

Another Project

Mukerji will also appear in YRF's 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

The 43-year-old actress last appeared in 2019's Mardaani 2. Her next release is Yash Raj Films-backed Bunty Aur Babli 2, a sequel to the 2005 hit also starring Abhishek Bachchan. The second installment was going to premiere on April 23, but it got postponed due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. The movie also features Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and debutant Sharvari Wagh.

