Mrunal Thakur's first look from her Telugu debut unveiled

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Aug 02, 2021, 01:43 pm
Mrunal Thakur shines as Sita in poster for her upcoming untitled Telugu project

Mrunal Thakur is marking her Telugu debut soon. Makers shared her first look as Sita in Hanu Raghavapudi's upcoming untitled film, which has Dulquer Salmaan playing Lieutenant Ram opposite her. He also appears in the character poster. The same was unveiled on her 29th birthday yesterday. Recently, when Salmaan celebrated his 35th birthday, makers had unveiled his character poster too. Here's more on this.

Thakur rocks retro look as Salman stands mesmerized

In the poster, the Toofaan actress can be seen standing in front of a mirror, but her eyes are transfixed on Salmaan, who stands behind her, and is seen through the reflection. Rocking a retro vibe, Thakur dons a green saree but her worry-filled eyes draw attention. Salmaan holds a camera from yesteryear and is looking at Thakur's Sita with adoration.

The Telugu film has been tentatively titled 'Production No. 7'

Interestingly, the poster has been given a postcard-like feel. Sharing the same, Thakur had written, "Here's a gift from me to you on my special day! Thank you @swapnacinema for this! Here to conquer your hearts with the lovely Dulquer Salmaan." The untitled Telugu film has been tentatively titled Production No. 7. It will be produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema.

Check out the post here

It'll be Salmaan's second Telugu project after 'Mahanati'

Notably, this period drama will mark Salmaan's second Telugu project after Mahanati (2018). As per reports, it will also get released in Malayalam and Tamil. On July 28, which celebrates the Malayalam star's birthday, he had shared his look. He's seen inside an Army cantonment area, riding pillion on a bicycle, carrying a letter, possibly from Sita. Here too, the postcard theme was maintained.

Thakur will be soon seen in Hindi adaptation of 'Jersey'

The Super 30 actress will be playing one of the leading ladies in this film. The other actress isn't known yet. Apart from this, she will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Jersey, opposite Shahid Kapoor. Meanwhile, Salmaan is awaiting the release of Kurup, a Malayalam film, and the Tamil movie, Hey Sinamika, co-starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal.

