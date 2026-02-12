Mrunal Thakur takes auto ride home; paps ask her 'chalta'
Mrunal Thakur, looking comfy in a gray sweatshirt and white pants, was seen catching an auto-rickshaw ride home in Mumbai in a recent video—a pretty relatable move for a Bollywood star.
She was joined by a team member and smiled for the paparazzi along the way.
Meanwhile, here's more about Mrunal's upcoming film
Do Deewane Seher Mein, starring Mrunal as Roshni and Siddhant Chaturvedi as Shashank, lands in theaters on February 20, 2026—just in time for Valentine's week.
The makers describe it as an 'imperfectly perfect' love story with city-set visuals, with Abhiruchi Chand writing and Ravi Udyawar directing.
Supporting cast and production details
The cast includes Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Viraj Gehlani, Sandeepa Dhar, Inesh Kotian, Deepraj Rana and Achint Kaur.
It's produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and team under Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions.