2021 MTV Movie-TV Awards: 'WandaVision' wins most, ScarJo gets slimed

After its cancellation last year due to COVID-19, the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony finally took place at the historic Palladium in Los Angeles yesterday. The show was hosted by SNL alum Leslie Jones. An MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted will take place tomorrow to celebrate reality shows. Unsurprisingly, Marvel and Disney's hit show WandaVision dominated the night with maximum wins.

'WandaVision' defeated 'Cobra Kai,' 'Bridgerton,' 'The Boys,' 'Emily in Paris'

The superhero show won four of five nods. Beating shows like Cobra Kai, Bridgerton, The Boys, and Emily in Paris, WandaVision won the coveted Best Show award. The leading lady of the series, Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), won Best Performance award. Her nemesis Kathryn Hahn (Agatha) won the Best Villain award. Notably, Olsen and Hahn also shared the Best Fight award for the show's finale.

Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous recognition for 'Ma Rainey's...'

Netflix's romcom, To All the Boys: Always and Forever directed by Michael Fimognari and starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, won the Best Movie award. Sacha Baron Cohen, star of the sarcastic movie Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, was honored with the Comedic Genius Award. Late actor Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous award (Best Performance in a Movie) for the film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' won two major awards

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan won Best Duo. Mackie also snagged the Best Hero award. The best Kiss award went to Chase Stokes-Madelyn Cline for Outer Banks. Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page won Breakthrough Performance. Most Frightened Performance went to Victoria Pedretti for The Haunting of Bly Manor. Leslie Jones won Best Comedic Performance for Coming 2 America.

When Scarlett 'Black Widow' Johansson got 'slimed' during the ceremony

Scarlett Johansson received the Generation Award, which has been given to the likes of Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, and Will Smith in the past. The Black Widow star wasn't present in person at the ceremony, and accepted her award via video. As she was expressing her gratitude, husband Colin Jost appeared and dumped thick green slime right on her face. Her reaction was priceless!

Her husband mistook the MTV show for Nickelodeon's. Oops!

It was Nickelodeon that started the green slime trend

The green viscous slime was first introduced on Nickelodeon's show You Can't Do That On Television, in which anyone who used the phrase "I don't know" got slime dunked over them. It is a common gag at the Kids' Choice Awards.