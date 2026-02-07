Mumbai court clears 'O' Romeo' release amid legal battle

O' Romeo is officially set to hit theaters on February 13, 2026, after a Mumbai court refused to block its release. The film faced legal trouble from Sanober Shaikh, daughter of late gangster Hussain Ustara, who claimed her father was depicted without permission—but the court said no to her request.

More about the film and its ensemble cast Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, O' Romeo adapts Hussain Zaidi's Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Shahid Kapoor stars as Ustara alongside Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Disha Patani.

Filming took place in Spain and Mumbai; filming dates are not stated in the source.

Highlights of the judgment The judge pointed out that Shaikh had delayed her complaint and previously demanded ₹1-5 crore.

He also said pre-screening would be like censorship.

The filmmakers have clarified it's a work of fiction and added disclaimers.