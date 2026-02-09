Mumbai court clears 'O'Romeo's release amid legal battle Entertainment Feb 09, 2026

A Mumbai court has rejected a plea to block the release of O'Romeo, Vishal Bhardwaj's latest film starring Shahid Kapoor.

The case was brought by Sanober Shaikh, who said the movie used her late father's story without permission.

The judge ruled that privacy rights end after death and noted the movie includes clear disclaimers about its characters being fictional.