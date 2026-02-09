Mumbai court clears 'O'Romeo's release amid legal battle
A Mumbai court has rejected a plea to block the release of O'Romeo, Vishal Bhardwaj's latest film starring Shahid Kapoor.
The case was brought by Sanober Shaikh, who said the movie used her late father's story without permission.
The judge ruled that privacy rights end after death and noted the movie includes clear disclaimers about its characters being fictional.
Right to privacy ends after death, said judge
This decision is a big deal for filmmakers—it supports creative freedom when telling stories inspired by real people.
The court observed the right to privacy is personal and ends after death, noting family members can't use it to stop the film.
O'Romeo, featuring Triptii Dimri and Disha Patani, hits theaters February 13, 2026—even as the main lawsuit is ongoing.