Mumbai Police are looking closely at everyone's role in case
Mumbai Police are digging deeper into the recent firing incident at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence.
The investigation picked up after actor Ranveer Singh got a threatening voice note from someone claiming links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which he quickly reported.
Now, both Shetty's and Singh's managers have given their statements as part of the case.
Two suspects remain at large
Police have retraced the suspects' steps—from buying a scooter in Pune to reaching Mumbai—and filmed it all for court records.
Four suspects are in custody, but officers say two suspects remain at large and leads are being pursued, and police say they're looking closely at everyone's role:
investigators have recorded a reconstruction and are examining the roles of the accused in detail.