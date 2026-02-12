Mumbai police invoke MCOCA in attack on Rohit Shetty's home
Entertainment
Mumbai police have brought in the tough MCOCA law after shots were fired at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's home just after midnight on February 1, damaging his gym area.
This move signals how seriously they're treating the case and their push against organized crime in the city.
Main accused still at large
Five suspects are now in custody, but the main accused—Shubham Lonkar—is still on the run.
Lonkar has ties to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and is wanted for other big cases, including attacks targeting Salman Khan and NCP leader Baba Siddique.
Police suspect members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang could be behind a recent WhatsApp threat to actor Ranveer Singh.