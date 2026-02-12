Mumbai police invoke MCOCA in attack on Rohit Shetty's home

Main accused still at large

Five suspects are now in custody, but the main accused—Shubham Lonkar—is still on the run.

Lonkar has ties to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and is wanted for other big cases, including attacks targeting Salman Khan and NCP leader Baba Siddique.

Police suspect members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang could be behind a recent WhatsApp threat to actor Ranveer Singh.