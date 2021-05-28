Home / News / Entertainment News / Stars of '60s, Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, Helen, get 'mural'-ed
Stars of '60s, Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, Helen, get 'mural'-ed

Written by
Priyanka Bansal
Last updated on May 28, 2021, 02:00 pm
Stars of '60s, Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, Helen, get 'mural'-ed
Bollywood Art Project has dedicated a wall to evergreen Bollywood beauties

Paying tribute to yesteryear beauties- Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, and Helen- Mumbai-based Bollywood Art Project (BAP) featured them in beautiful murals at Chapel Road, Bandra. And it took them 17 days to finish this artwork. Talking about it, artist Ranjit Dahiya said, "What'd be better than dedicating the wall to Bollywood's living evergreen beauties Asha ji, Waheeda ji, and Helen ji. They're still friends."

The team had to face Cyclone Tauktae, COVID-19 hardships

Though the end result looks beautiful, the journey toward it is far from that. The team had to face COVID-19 hardships, along with the wrath of Cyclone Tauktae. Sharing the same, Dahiya said, "We had to follow all COVID-19 norms like maintaining social distancing and working with lesser people. We also faced Cyclone Tauktae while doing this mural, but the end result is fulfilling."

BAP has painted Amitabh Bachchan, Madhubala, and many others

To note, this is not the studio's first artwork of this kind. Dahiya and his team have created many murals around the city, featuring several renowned personalities such as Madhubala, Sridevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Dadasaheb Phalke, Om Puri, Rajesh Khanna, and many others. They also paid homage to Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan last year, by painting their murals after their untimely death.

What is the Bollywood Art Project?

This urban art project was launched in 2012. The main motivation behind starting this venture is Dahiya's will to pay tribute to Bollywood, which is synonymous with the city of Mumbai, but through art. The team uses traditional poster style, iconic imagery, and characters that everyone can relate to. Their most famous work was the 203-feet tall mural of Bachchan in his Deewar character.

The evergreen trio also took a girls' trip recently

Coming back to Parekh, Rehman, and Helen, the three indeed set Dil Chahta Hai goals for the young bunch, by going on a girls' trip to the Andamans. Their pictures, shared by producer Tanuj Garg, had the trio posing on a boat. In one of the snaps, Rehman was seen taking the wheel too. The close friends are frequently clicked together, making public appearances.

See snippets from the their vacation here

