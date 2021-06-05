Pearl Puri, 'Naagin' actor, arrested over rape charges by minor

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on Jun 05, 2021, 11:55 am

Pearl V Puri was arrested by Mumbai Police on charges of rape

Naagin 3 actor Pearl Puri (31) has been arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with a rape case of a minor. Five others were also taken into custody on June 4 and are currently being interrogated. The girl alleged that she was initially raped in a vehicle and later, repeatedly raped by all the accused. The police confirmed that it is an old case.

Statement

Puri allegedly asked for sexual favors, promised her TV career

DCP Sanjay Patil said in a statement, "The incident is old, but the 17-year-old minor victim complained to us along with her mother at the police station, and we registered case under Section 376 (rape) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act." Police revealed that Puri had promised her a career in TV serials in return for sexual favors.

Response

'Naagin 3' co-star Anita Hassanandani calls the allegations 'all lies'

Meanwhile, Anita Hassanandani, who acted with Puri on Naagin 3, showed her support and noted that the accusations are baseless. She wrote on Instagram, "Woke up to some nonsensical news bout @pearlvpuri I know him! It is NOT true ... canNOT be true.... all lies. I'm sure there is more to it. And the truth will be out soon. Love you @pearlvpuri #ISTANDWITHPEARL (sic)."

Instagram Post

'The truth will be out soon,' Hassanandani pledges her support

Career

Puri has been in the TV industry for nine years

Puri's acting credits include TV shows like Naagin 3, Bepanah Pyaar, and Naagarjuna Ek Yoddha. Recently, he had played Angad Mehra on Brahmarakshas 2. He started his television journey with Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat in 2013 and got his breakthrough in the show Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil. Before his TV career, he worked as a model and appeared in several commercials.

Information

Last year, Puri had lost his father to heart attack

In October 2020, Puri lost his father, Vipin Puri, who died of a heart attack. The actor said he felt powerless for the first time in his life. He had shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, "He was a very happy soul full of life a very good human being...I Request all of you to please love your parents as much as possible (sic)."