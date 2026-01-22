'Naagin 7': Ekta Kapoor bans phones on set to stop spoilers
Ekta Kapoor has reportedly put a strict no-phone rule in place on the Naagin 7 set, hoping to keep plot twists and visuals from leaking online.
The show kicked off with high ratings and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the lead, but things have taken a dip—TRPs dropped from 2.1 to 1.9.
Why is everyone talking about it?
Fans are buzzing not just about the phone ban, but also about Naagin 7's reported use of AI.
Some social-media users feel the tech has hurt the show's vibe, prompting debates online, while the show has seen a drop in TRPs.
For anyone curious about how tech and TV drama collide—or why your favorite shows suddenly get stricter—this story sums it up.