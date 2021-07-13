Actress Anaya Soni seeks financial help for 'fresh kidney transplant'

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 13, 2021, 10:26 am

Anaya Soni has appeared in 'Naamkarann' and 'Crime Patrol'

Television actress Anaya Soni, who played Hetal Mehta in Naamkarann, is in a real tight situation. She has major health issues and might need a kidney transplant. Both her kidneys had failed six years ago. Her father then donated his kidney, which is now deteriorating. According to reports, she has no bank balance left for further treatment and hence, seeks financial help.

She never 'dreamt of such a situation' when she's working

When TOI contacted her, she said that she's been "living on one kidney since 2015," which her father donated. "Suddenly, (that) kidney deteriorated and I need a fresh kidney transplant. I never dreamt of such a situation when I was doing shows like Naamkarann and Crime Patrol," Soni told the daily. Currently, she has no savings and can't even take her family's help.

Mother and brother's business went down after house fire

As bad luck would strike, the condition of her family also has worsened. Her mother and brother had a garments business, but their house caught fire some time ago and all the clothes and machines got destroyed. Since then, they are facing financial trouble. "Sab kuch khatam ho gaya (Everything was destroyed). We are just hand-to-mouth now," she said to the publication.

We are also looking for a donor, says Soni

"They are giving me medicines to bring down my creatinine, which was over nine, when I got admitted. Dialysis has not yet begun, that will take some time. We are also looking for a donor," she informed from her bed in Holy Spirit Hospital, Mumbai.

Soni wishes to 'come back with a bang'

To note, Soni had posted an Instagram video last week, where she revealed that she's hospitalized, as her kidneys are working only 2%. She asked for monetary assistance and gave her bank details if anyone wished to help. "I want to come back with a bang, I want to entertain you guys. I do not want to be this," she said in the video.

Watch the video here

She was currently a part of a Telugu show

Apart from Naamkarann, Soni has appeared in Ronit Roy's Adalat, Ishq Mein Marjawan and a couple of films. Currently, she was a part of a Telugu show Rudrama Devi. In recent times, many such popular actors have been seen asking for financial help. Recently, Rohit Shetty and Madhuri Dixit stepped up to help Shagufta Ali. Uttaran actor Ayub Khan too shared his ordeal.

'One will have to put out a hand for help'

"It's been one and a half years since I've not been working...earned no money. So, the strain is huge. And, God forbid, if things go from bad to worse, one will have to put out a hand for help," said the Mrityudand actor.