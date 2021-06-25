Telugu hit 'Naandhi' to get Hindi remake, courtesy Ajay Devgn

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jun 25, 2021, 07:32 pm

Ajay Devgn has joined hands with Dil Raju for 'Naandhi' Hindi remake

Ajay Devgn recently announced his upcoming movie, which will be a Hindi version of the Telugu film, Naandhi. The actor-producer posted the news on social media, and also revealed that he has joined hands with Telugu producer Dil Raju to back the remake of this critically acclaimed film. Naandhi, a courtroom drama, released this year, to rave reviews and also put cash registers afire.

Instagram Post

This is the post in which Devgn announced his next

Statement

'Original Telugu version was effective and touched a raw nerve'

The script has been finalized, and makers are on a hunt for the cast, Devgn said in a statement. "Naandhi is an important film, exposing certain loopholes in the administration. The original Telugu version was effective and touched a raw nerve," the Drishyam star added. Meanwhile, Raju finds this film "important" and is "keen to take this story to a larger audience."

Information

Original was backed by Telugu filmmaker Satish Vegesna's production company

To note, Raju was not the producer of the original film. It was backed by Telugu filmmaker Satish Vegesna's production company SV2 Entertainment. Raju and Devgn acquired the remake rights from Vegesna and are bringing the hit movie for the Bollywood audience. The original movie had Allari Naresh playing a man who has been falsely accused of murder. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar plays his advocate.

Plot

'Naandhi' was inspired from P Jayaraj-J Bennix's story

The film was made by debutant Vijay Kanakamedala. It was a commercial success. While talking about the venture, he had told that Naandhi was inspired by the brutal custodial deaths of P Jayaraj and his son J Bennix that shook the nation last June, and is based on a true story. "What happened with Jayaraj and Bennix is not an isolated case," he said.

Quote

'There have been several cases of police brutality'

"There have been several cases of police brutality and my film Naandhi is about one such incident. The idea came to me after I read an article about a prisoner who spent several decades in jail for a crime he did not commit," Vijay added.

Projects

Devgn will soon be seen in 'RRR,' 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

For now, Devgn has many projects in the pipeline. Just recently, announcement was made about his digital debut. Titled Rudra - The Edge of Darkness, it is an official adaptation of Luther, a British drama series that has noted actor Idris Elba playing the titular character. Apart from that, he'll be seen in RRR, Maidaan, and Gangubai Kathiawadi as Karim Lala, among others.