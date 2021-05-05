Nafisa Ali quashes rumors of Lucky Ali's death from COVID-19

Nafisa Ali, actor and close friend of musician Lucky Ali, quashed the rumors of his death.

Informing that the O Sanam singer is in good health, she tweeted, "Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family. No Covid. In good health. (sic)"

Soon after rumors hit social media, people started condoling his death.

Quote

I chatted with Lucky two-three times yesterday, Nafisa said

Nafisa assured all his fans that she talked to Lucky two to three times yesterday.

She also confirmed that he was at his farm in Bengaluru.

In a statement, she said, "He does not have COVID-19. In fact, he has antibodies. He is busy planning his music and concerts. We were talking about virtual concerts happening and all such things. (sic)"

Reaction

Many fans fell for the death hoax and shared condolences

Nafisa's clarification comes after fans of the beloved singer believed his death hoax and started posting tributes online.

Many social media users wrote "RIP," and remembered his music, while another section knew it was a hoax from the get-go.

The singer had been away from limelight for years before Nafisa posted a video of him casually performing in Goa.

The video went viral immediately.

Career

Lucky made an impact right from his debut album

Lucky, son of noted late comedian Mehmood, has many iconic tracks to his credit, especially from the Indie-pop genre.

He made an impact with his debut album Sunoh and had many hit songs like O Sanam, Dekha Hai Aise Bhi, Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Aa Bhi Jaa, and more.

He recently dropped a new rendition of his song Sayyah, which was widely loved.

Information

Many Bollywood celebrities fell prey to online death hoax

Recently, rumors of veteran actress Meenakshi Seshadri losing her life to COVID-19 did the rounds online.

Thankfully, she shared an Instagram photo of herself in good health.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan also was a victim of such rumors, when it was alleged that he died from an accident in the US.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Katrina Kaif were also at the receiving end of similar hoaxes.