Nakuul Mehta, Jankee Parekh attend Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's reception
Entertainment
Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh were among the familiar faces at Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur's wedding reception in Mumbai.
The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony with just close family and friends, then brought their industry circle together for a lively reception that showed how connected they are in showbiz.
Know more about the couples' relationships
Kamra and Kapur kept their relationship low-key until Kamra finally posted about it in December 2025.
Before this, she was known for her long-term relationship with Karan Kundrra, while Kapur was married to Kirat Bhattal until 2021.
Meanwhile, Mehta and Parekh, married since 2012, often share sweet glimpses of life with their two kids on social media, making them relatable favorites among fans.