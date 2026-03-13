Nakuul Mehta, Jankee Parekh attend Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's reception

Know more about the couples' relationships

Kamra and Kapur kept their relationship low-key until Kamra finally posted about it in December 2025.

Before this, she was known for her long-term relationship with Karan Kundrra, while Kapur was married to Kirat Bhattal until 2021.

Meanwhile, Mehta and Parekh, married since 2012, often share sweet glimpses of life with their two kids on social media, making them relatable favorites among fans.