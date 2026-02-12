Nani's 'The Paradise' gets new release date
Nani's much-awaited film, The Paradise, won't hit theaters as soon as fans hoped—the release has been moved from March 26, 2026 to August 21, 2026.
SLV Cinemas broke the news on Instagram with a fresh poster, confirming earlier rumors about a delay.
So, it's a longer wait for this anticipated movie.
What to expect next?
To keep the buzz going, the first song from The Paradise is expected to drop in February 2026.
The film's promo journey kicked off last year with the 'Raw Statement' teaser, hinting at a story about marginalized communities (represented by crows), rebellion, and leadership.
At its heart is a young man rallying his people—so expect an intense and meaningful ride when it finally lands.