Naomi Campbell flew on Epstein's private jet, US records reveal
Newly released US Justice Department records show Naomi Campbell flew on Jeffrey Epstein's private jet on a few occasions.
She was also listed in his contacts.
Emails show Campbell asked to fly on Epstein's private plane
In 2010, Epstein was invited to Campbell's birthday party in Cannes (emails described it as 'a private event'); according to her lawyer, Campbell was not on the guest list and Epstein did not attend.
Accusers claimed Epstein knew her, she attended a party
One alleged victim told investigators Campbell was at a party at Epstein's New York mansion.
Another accuser recalled Epstein mentioning he knew her while talking about Victoria's Secret jobs.
Ghislaine Maxwell described them as "friends" and said Campbell "may have gone" to both the island and New York residence.
Campbell has denied all allegations
Campbell has always denied knowing about or being involved in any of Epstein's crimes, calling his actions "What he's done is indefensible."
She hasn't been accused of wrongdoing herself.