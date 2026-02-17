Naomi Campbell flew on Epstein's private jet, US records reveal

Newly released US Justice Department records show Naomi Campbell flew on Jeffrey Epstein's private jet on a few occasions. She was also listed in his contacts.

In 2010, Epstein was invited to Campbell's birthday party in Cannes (emails described it as 'a private event'); according to her lawyer, Campbell was not on the guest list and Epstein did not attend.

Accusers claimed Epstein knew her, she attended a party One alleged victim told investigators Campbell was at a party at Epstein's New York mansion.

Another accuser recalled Epstein mentioning he knew her while talking about Victoria's Secret jobs.

Ghislaine Maxwell described them as "friends" and said Campbell "may have gone" to both the island and New York residence.