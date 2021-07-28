Naseeruddin Shah defends comment on Dilip Kumar's 'contribution' to cinema

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jul 28, 2021, 02:31 pm

Naseeruddin Shah has stood by his comments on Dilip Kumar

While writing an op-ed piece on Dilip Kumar, Naseeruddin Shah had focused "on his contribution while he lived," "instead of lamenting his passing." Shah's complaint was that "[Kumar] didn't do enough apart from acting and being involved in social causes close to his heart" despite being such a huge star. These comments didn't sit right with people, but Shah still stands by his opinion.

Details

'My praise for his acting was nothing less than glowing'

Speaking to SpotBoyE, the veteran actor said, "Those who decided to take offense at what I said about Dilip Saab should have read the entire article and they would have realized that my praise, though conditional, for his acting chops was nothing less than glowing." "I practically ran out of superlatives when describing his acting abilities," the A Wednesday star said.

Stance

'If I hadn't meant it I wouldn't have said it'

Shah clarified, "The reaction of people who choose to see meanings, where there are none, doesn't bother me." When asked if he supported what he wrote, the Sarfarosh actor said, "I said what I had to say, and if I hadn't meant it I wouldn't have said it." He further noted media had birthed his alleged feud with Kumar, when they were shooting Karma.

Quote

Shah reacted to feud rumors during the filming of 'Karma'

"The supposed problems we had during the making of a film [Subhash Ghai's Karma] was all the invention of the media and some vested interests who made our working together sound like some sort of acting duel that was to take place," said Shah.

Tracing back

'Kumar played it safe despite having power to influence change'

So what he had written exactly? His The Indian Express opinion read, "It's incomprehensible why an actor of such immaculate craft.. one who just had to nod his head to set any project he fancied into motion.. chose to play safe the way he did." Shah criticized the Tragedy King for not encouraging filmmakers to deviate from norms and making "indulgent, clunky embarrassments" instead.

Connection

Shah was allowed to watch only Hindi movies of Kumar

Notably, Shah was also hospitalized at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital right when the Devdas actor was admitted there. The actors didn't meet, but the 70-year-old had revealed Saira Banu had paid him a visit. Years back, Shah described his relationship with the Mughal-e-Azam star as "ambivalent." He had also confessed that in his childhood, his parents allowed him to watch only Kumar's Hindi movies.