Naseeruddin Shah has been discharged from hospital, says son Vivaan

Naseeruddin Shah, who was hospitalized with pneumonia, has now been discharged

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who was admitted to a Mumbai hospital for the treatment of pneumonia, was discharged on Wednesday, his son and actor Vivaan Shah said. Shah was admitted to the Khar-based PD Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Center, a non-COVID-19 facility, last Tuesday. "Back home," Vivaan captioned a picture of his father and mother, actor Ratna Pathak Shah, on his Instagram Story.

Quote

Shah was responding well to the treatment: Hospital source

"He (Shah) just got discharged today morning," Vivaan wrote in his next Instagram Story. On July 3, a hospital source said Shah was responding well to the treatment. "He is stable and under observation. He is on medication and absolutely fine," the insider told PTI.

Details

Shah is known for his contributions to parallel, mainstream cinema

Last week, Ratna Pathak Shah told PTI that the veteran actor had a "small patch" of pneumonia in his lungs and was undergoing treatment at the hospital for the same. With a career spanning 46 years, Shah, who is a multiple National Award-winning actor, is known for his immense contribution to both parallel and mainstream cinema, along with memorable work in television and theater.

Films

Shah has worked in both Indian and international films

Some of the credits from Shah's storied filmography include titles like Nishant, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Mirch Masala, Ijaazat, Masoom, Karma, Vishwatma, Mohra, Sarfarosh, The Dirty Picture, Krrish, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, among others. The 70-year-old actor has also worked in several international films, including Such A Long Journey, The Great New Wonderful, and Mango Dreams, among others.

Further details

Shah was last seen in the 2020 film 'Mee Raqsam'

Shah was last seen in the 2020 drama film Mee Raqsam and the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series Bandish Bandits. The National School of Drama (NSD) and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) alumnus was admitted to the same medical facility as screen icon and his Karma co-star Dilip Kumar, who passed away on Wednesday following a prolonged illness.