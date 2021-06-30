Naseeruddin Shah hospitalized with pneumonia, condition is now stable

Naseeruddin Shah was hospitalized with pneumonia

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai after being diagnosed with pneumonia. A patch was found in his lungs, for which doctors had suggested immediate hospitalization. His condition is, fortunately, stable. Wife and actress Ratna Pathak Shah also confirmed the news. Wish you a speedy recovery, Sir!

'He will be discharged soon,' hopes his wife

The 70-year-old performer was admitted on Tuesday to Hinduja Hospital in Khar, and is responding well to the treatment, Pathak told the media. "Yes (he has a) small patch and all under control. (He is) responding well to treatment so hope he will be discharged soon," the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress told PTI. Rumors of his ill health made to the headlines last year.

Last year, rumors of Shah's ill health made rounds online

When Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor died just a day apart from each other, concerns about the health of the senior actor also created quite a buzz. His son Vivaan Shah, however, tweeted later that the rumors were fake and "Baba's just fine." "Praying for Irfan Bhai and Chintu ji. Missing them a lot. Deepest condolences to their families," his post had read.

Shah last appeared in the 2020 film, 'Mee Raqsam'

The widely-acknowledged actor was last seen in the movie Mee Raqsam, which released in 2020. It was a Pakistani drama focused on a Muslim girl who wants to learn Bharatnatyam. Shah also appeared in the drama series, Bandish Bandits last year, where he played a veteran classical musician. He has won the prestigious National Award thrice.

Shah won it for Sparsh (1980), which had him playing a blind principal in love with Shabana Azmi's character. Four years later, he grabbed the award for Paar, a Goutam Ghose directorial, also starring Azmi. In 2005, he had won it for Iqbal, which was written-directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. Meanwhile, his fans have taken it to social media to wish him good health.