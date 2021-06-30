Home / News / Entertainment News / Naseeruddin Shah hospitalized with pneumonia, condition is now stable
Entertainment

Naseeruddin Shah hospitalized with pneumonia, condition is now stable

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jun 30, 2021, 05:17 pm
Naseeruddin Shah hospitalized with pneumonia, condition is now stable
Naseeruddin Shah was hospitalized with pneumonia

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai after being diagnosed with pneumonia. A patch was found in his lungs, for which doctors had suggested immediate hospitalization. His condition is, fortunately, stable. Wife and actress Ratna Pathak Shah also confirmed the news. Wish you a speedy recovery, Sir!

In this article
Details

'He will be discharged soon,' hopes his wife

The 70-year-old performer was admitted on Tuesday to Hinduja Hospital in Khar, and is responding well to the treatment, Pathak told the media. "Yes (he has a) small patch and all under control. (He is) responding well to treatment so hope he will be discharged soon," the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress told PTI. Rumors of his ill health made to the headlines last year.

Information

Last year, rumors of Shah's ill health made rounds online

When Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor died just a day apart from each other, concerns about the health of the senior actor also created quite a buzz. His son Vivaan Shah, however, tweeted later that the rumors were fake and "Baba's just fine." "Praying for Irfan Bhai and Chintu ji. Missing them a lot. Deepest condolences to their families," his post had read.

Projects

Shah last appeared in the 2020 film, 'Mee Raqsam'

The widely-acknowledged actor was last seen in the movie Mee Raqsam, which released in 2020. It was a Pakistani drama focused on a Muslim girl who wants to learn Bharatnatyam. Shah also appeared in the drama series, Bandish Bandits last year, where he played a veteran classical musician. He has won the prestigious National Award thrice.

Career

A quick look at the awards

Shah won it for Sparsh (1980), which had him playing a blind principal in love with Shabana Azmi's character. Four years later, he grabbed the award for Paar, a Goutam Ghose directorial, also starring Azmi. In 2005, he had won it for Iqbal, which was written-directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. Meanwhile, his fans have taken it to social media to wish him good health.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Loki' episode four review: Sides are taken, revelations are made

Latest News

Hyundai Motor India reaches 10 million car production milestone

Auto

'The Many Saints of Newark' trailer: Treat for 'Sopranos' fans

Entertainment

Farhan Akhtar embodies goon-turned-boxer Aziz Ali in 'Toofaan' trailer

Entertainment

Mi 11 Lite records Rs. 200 crore business in India

Technology

Andhra: Man kills wife, wheels her body in suitcase; arrested

India

Latest Entertainment News

Ranveer Singh-Bear Grylls' 'adventure outing' to mark actor's digital debut?

Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson is gearing up to launch her skincare line

Entertainment

Sharat Saxena says actors too have shelf life in Bollywood

Entertainment

Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal dies due to cardiac arrest

Entertainment

Over 1,400 filmmakers-actors sign letter protesting proposed Cinematograph Act amendments

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Delhi: COVID-19 cases dip but hospitals' patient-load still on rise

India

'Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi' team upset with 'Pagglait' over similarities

Entertainment

Naseeruddin Shah's son Vivaan tests positive for COVID-19

Entertainment

Chennai doctors perform Asia's first lung transplant on COVID-19 patient

India
Trending Topics