Naseeruddin Shah reacts to reporter asking him about Urdu event
Naseeruddin Shah and his wife Ratna Pathak Shah were stopped at Hyderabad airport by a Times Now reporter asking about his last-minute removal from Mumbai University's Jashn-e-Urdu event.
The video quickly went viral.
Clearly tired, Shah asked, "I do not want to talk about this issue, so please do not harass me," and pointed out he'd just arrived from a journey.
What was the controversy about
Shah was supposed to attend the university's Urdu event on February 1 but was suddenly disinvited on January 31.
The organizers later told people he'd refused to come, but in an op-ed, Shah suggested there might have been political pressure behind the move.
Criticism of the reporter's behavior
Social media didn't hold back—many called the reporter's behavior harassment.
One user said if you shove a mic in someone's face, they have every right to push back.
Actor Prakash Raj and politician Imtiaz Jaleel also criticized the incident online.