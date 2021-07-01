National Postal Worker Day: Celebrate with these songs about 'chitthi's

Bollywood songs where letter played an important role

Today marks National Postal Worker Day, which is the day to celebrate and honor the hard work and dedication of postal employees. They are the messengers of letters, which played a major role in the films of '80s and '90s. Naturally, songs were also made on these communication 'apps' aka chitthis. From Chitthi Aayi Hai to Kabootar Ja, these songs made letters powerful.

Pankaj Udhas's 'Chitthi Aayi Hai' associates letters with memories

Chitthi Aayi Hai by Pankaj Udhas is a popular classic from the 1986 movie, Naam, which starred Sanjay Dutt and Amrita Singh. This song is emotional, where "chitthi" (letter) is associated with memories of loved ones. Dutt missing his mother and brother while Udhas sings the melodious track touches your heart. Even, the lyrics are beautifully written, complementing the situation shown in the film.

'Chithi Na Koi Sandesh': Seeking answers after losing someone close

Chithi Na Koi Sandesh from Dushman is an extremely emotional track that features a situation after Kajol just loses her twin sister to a brutal rape-assault by Ashutosh Rana's character. Jagjit Singh's voice adds poignancy to Anand Bakshi's lyrics, in which "Chithi" signifies a message. Any message that would say why did she leave, without dropping any letter/message, and where has she gone?

'Sandese Aate Hai' is all about soldiers missing their families

Sandese Aate Hai from the war drama Border is one of the finest tracks dedicated to our soldiers. It shows us how these men, who protect our country, pine for their families, and are overjoyed when a letter comes from their home. The song highlights how every single letter ask just one thing- Ki Ghar Kab Aoge?" (When will you come home?) Wonderfully sentimental!

'Kabootar Ja Ja Ja': When pigeons were the postal workers

Sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam and Lata Mangeshkar, Kabootar Ja Ja brought the OG postmen on celluloid, the pigeons. In this, Bhagyashree requests a white pigeon to carry her first love letter to Salman Khan. After a lot of pleading, the pigeon does the job and then, Khan tells his side of the weather to the bird. Hence, postal services are fast and reliable.

'Pehli Pehli Baar Mohabbat' encapsulates first love perfectly

Remember those days when love was all about writing and waiting for a letter? Pehli Pehli Baar Mohabbat Ki Hai from Sirf Tum encapsulates exactly that, where lovebirds Sanjay Kapoor-Priya Gill are seen expressing their feelings through letters. Sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, the music video shows a long-distance couple, madly in love, with the breathtaking scenery playing a perfect backdrop.