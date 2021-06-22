National Selfie Day: Selfies that went viral, for significant reasons

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jun 22, 2021, 03:00 pm

Selfies have become an integral part of our lives these days, with even smartphone manufacturers bringing up changes to make the front camera a better one in every new device. To mark its importance, National Selfie Day is being celebrated globally today. Priyanka Chopra Jonas too posted a photo, while Paris Hilton claimed that she and pop queen Britney Spears have "invented" the concept.

Hilton and Spears 'invented the selfie' 11 years ago

Meanwhile, Hilton took to Instagram to share a video that features her photos with Spears from years ago. It's a screenshot of her Twitter post, which is dated November 19, 2017. The update read, "11 years ago today, Me & Britney invented the selfie!." Well, we got to thank Hilton for this, because many selfies, over the years, have hit headlines, for significant reasons.

The selfie of the century: Ellen DeGeneres's Oscar photo

The 2014 Ellen DeGeneres' Oscar selfie remains one of the top photos till date. Its caption read, "If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars." Within 24 hours, her Twitter post broke all records of selfies on the internet. It featured numerous Oscar winners, and also had our favorite couple, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie posing together, probably for one last time.

Oscar remake: PM Narendra Modi's selfie with Bollywood stars

Five years later, we got a desi version, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi clicked a selfie with several young Bollywood stars such as Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana. It was clicked by Ranveer. While many criticized the PM for this, naturally, there were also a few who compared it with the Oscar selfie.

When SRK clicked a selfie with Zayn Malik for Suhana

Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan also became the king of selfies in 2015, when he posted one such with One Direction singer Zayn Malik at the Asian Awards. He had tweeted the photo, which apparently became the most shared post of the year. SRK later shared in an interview that he took the selfie because his daughter Suhana Khan is Malik's big fan.

Kylie Jenner's candid 'annual bathroom selfie' became quite popular

Kylie Jenner's MET Gala 2017 selfie became the highlight of the event. Captioned as "annual bathroom selfie", it featured Frank Ocean, Paris Jackson, Brie Larson, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Diddy and A$AP Rocky, along with other celebrities in a big bathroom. While the setting is unique, but it has left us wondering why choose a bathroom, of all places, for a selfie?

