Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Navarasa' trailer: This is going to be a masterpiece
Entertainment

'Navarasa' trailer: This is going to be a masterpiece

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jul 27, 2021, 12:18 pm

Netflix finally dropped the trailer of its highly anticipated anthology series, Navarasa today. The one-minute forty-eight-second video compiled different stories wonderfully and the experience of watching it is just epic! Produced and presented by directors Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan, it delivers nine stories by nine renowned directors, which deal with nine emotions — Anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace, and wonder.

In this article
Details

Powerful background music has made the trailer more intriguing

The trailer shows Suriya's intense feelings for someone, Vijay Sethupathi's anger, Revathi being afraid and anxious and Siddharth's crooked smile. The makers have tried to accommodate all the actors in the video with powerful music in the background, which makes it more intriguing. With a bunch of talented actors packed in one, Navarasa has all the potential to turn out to be a blockbuster.

Reaction

Fans are pouring love for their favorite actors

Fans are pouring love for their favorite actors

As soon as the trailer released, the likes and retweets increased by 200 every second. In fact, the YouTube video crossed 65K in just 20-minutes. Netizens are pouring their love for their favorite actors in the comments. While one called Suriya "a phoenix," another user said, "fantastic caste, love surya, VJS and Sidharth. Really waiting to see Manikuttan with fantastic stars in Navarasa."

Previously

Also, watch out for AR Rahman's music

In its date announcement video, the makers had given us an idea that the series will be intense. It was bone-chilling, and had Suriya, Siddharth, Sethupathi, Prakash Raj, Revathy, Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Arvind Swami among others, emoting various human feelings. In fact, the songs, which were released earlier, were mind-blowing, all credit goes to the music maestro, AR Rahman.

'Navarasa' is slated to premiere on August 6 on Netflix

Other members of the cast include Gautham Karthik, Saravanan, Robo Shankar, Alagam Perumal, Poorna, Riythvika, Sananth, Prasanna, Vikranth, Simha, Ashok Selvan, Ramesh Thilak, Vidhu, and Sreeram. And, the directors who have directed the segments are Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthick Naren, Karthik Subbaraj, Priyadarshan, Rathindran Prasad, Sarjun, and Vasanth Sai. Navarasa is set to premiere on August 6 on the digital platform.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Kriti Sanon's 'Mimi' deserves pat, but loses touch with reality

Latest News

Heavy rains cause extensive waterlogging in Delhi

Delhi

BUGATTI rolls out the final Rs. 43 crore-worth Divo hypercar

Auto

Nearly 100 families evacuated from three buildings in Thane

India

Sensex rises over 150 points in early trade

Business

TECNO POVA 2 to debut in India on August 2

Technology

Latest Entertainment News

Initiatives taken by Deepika Padukone toward betterment of mental health

Entertainment

Priyadarshan's next is a cop thriller, not Akshay Kumar's dramedy

Entertainment

'Lucifer' season six: Get ready for the Angel this September

Entertainment

'Ek Duaa' review: Heart was at right place, disappointing execution

Entertainment

Veteran Kannada actress Abhinaya Sharade Jayanthi passes away at 76

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Mani Ratnam's magnum-opus 'Ponniyin Selvan' to release in two parts

Entertainment

'Yaadho-Edhiri' song: Soulful track from 'Navarasa' touches the right spot

Entertainment

'Navarasa': Listen to the first single, 'Thooriga,' from Suriya's story

Entertainment

Nine films, nine emotions: 'Navarasa' coming to Netflix this August

Entertainment

AR Rahman News

'Rihaayi De' review: AR Rahman's voice will make you feel Mimi's pain

Entertainment

AR Rahman, Ananya Birla create song for Indian Olympic contingent

Entertainment

Rahman's '99 Songs' headed to Netflix, JioCinema on May 21

Entertainment

Tamil actor Vivekh passes away at 59, celebrities offer condolences

Entertainment

AR Rahman roped in for Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2'

Entertainment
Trending Topics