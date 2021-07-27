'Navarasa' trailer: This is going to be a masterpiece

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 27, 2021, 12:18 pm

Netflix finally dropped the trailer of its highly anticipated anthology series, Navarasa today. The one-minute forty-eight-second video compiled different stories wonderfully and the experience of watching it is just epic! Produced and presented by directors Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan, it delivers nine stories by nine renowned directors, which deal with nine emotions — Anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace, and wonder.

Details

Powerful background music has made the trailer more intriguing

The trailer shows Suriya's intense feelings for someone, Vijay Sethupathi's anger, Revathi being afraid and anxious and Siddharth's crooked smile. The makers have tried to accommodate all the actors in the video with powerful music in the background, which makes it more intriguing. With a bunch of talented actors packed in one, Navarasa has all the potential to turn out to be a blockbuster.

Reaction

Fans are pouring love for their favorite actors

As soon as the trailer released, the likes and retweets increased by 200 every second. In fact, the YouTube video crossed 65K in just 20-minutes. Netizens are pouring their love for their favorite actors in the comments. While one called Suriya "a phoenix," another user said, "fantastic caste, love surya, VJS and Sidharth. Really waiting to see Manikuttan with fantastic stars in Navarasa."

Previously

Also, watch out for AR Rahman's music

In its date announcement video, the makers had given us an idea that the series will be intense. It was bone-chilling, and had Suriya, Siddharth, Sethupathi, Prakash Raj, Revathy, Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Arvind Swami among others, emoting various human feelings. In fact, the songs, which were released earlier, were mind-blowing, all credit goes to the music maestro, AR Rahman.

Release Date

'Navarasa' is slated to premiere on August 6 on Netflix

Other members of the cast include Gautham Karthik, Saravanan, Robo Shankar, Alagam Perumal, Poorna, Riythvika, Sananth, Prasanna, Vikranth, Simha, Ashok Selvan, Ramesh Thilak, Vidhu, and Sreeram. And, the directors who have directed the segments are Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthick Naren, Karthik Subbaraj, Priyadarshan, Rathindran Prasad, Sarjun, and Vasanth Sai. Navarasa is set to premiere on August 6 on the digital platform.