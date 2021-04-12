Home / News / Entertainment News / Nawazuddin Siddiqui slams Bollywood superstars, calls their acting 'fake'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui slams Bollywood superstars, calls their acting 'fake'

Priyanka Bansal
Shalini Ojha
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui had to toil for years before he got recognition in Bollywood. After being cast in many miss-and-blink roles, he has now carved a niche for himself and draws viewers to theaters single-handedly.

Recently, he gave a piece of advice to youngsters, starting out in the industry, and in the process called out superstars.

He termed their acting "fake."

Statement

These superstars do fake acting, claimed Siddiqui

Siddiqui advised aspiring actors not to blindly follow superstars.

"You should not lose your originality. These superstars do fake acting, so don't get carried away with it. I want to see your original acting. If you are acting like a superstar, why would I watch you?" he was quoted by IANS.

He added that he would be interested in watching something interesting and original.

Details

He is unhappy that stars are taking over OTT platforms

Siddiqui, whose web series Sacred Games, was widely loved, also expressed displeasure that big stars are dominating the OTT platforms.

"Because of the lockdown and films not releasing in theaters, these big stars are coming to OTT. That is not a good thing. Now there are big OTT platforms that are taking these big stars. Why didn't these stars come before?" he asked.

Siddiqui recently featured in a music video

The 46-year-old may have had to struggle a lot, but his body of work now speaks for itself.

In some movies, like Shah Rukh Khan's Raees and Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Siddiqui shone despite the presence of a superstar.

He also recently made his music video debut with B Praak's new song Baarish ki Jaaye. He called it a different experience.

Quote

The video was filmed in two days

"I like the work of B Praak and this one I liked in the first go. I have never danced and had this mental blockage about it. We shot it in two days. I was scared. But I rehearsed and it went off well," he revealed.

Upcoming work

Siddiqui has multiple projects in the pipeline

Siddiqui recently wrapped up the shoot of his film Jogira Sara Ra Ra in Uttar Pradesh, alongside actress Neha Sharma.

He has also been signed up for an Indian-American-Bangladeshi drama No Man's Land. The film is being co-produced by maestro AR Rahman, who has also composed the music.

He was last seen in Netflix's 2020 release Serious Men. The movie was helmed by Sudhir Mishra.

