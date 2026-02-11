Nawazuddin Siddiqui to help Rajpal Yadav financially: Report Entertainment Feb 11, 2026

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is standing by his friend Rajpal Yadav as he faces serious legal trouble.

According to a close source, Siddiqui "has always been around" for Yadav and has now quietly stepped in to help—just like when he previously offered ₹10 lakh in support.