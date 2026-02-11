Nawazuddin Siddiqui to help Rajpal Yadav financially: Report
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is standing by his friend Rajpal Yadav as he faces serious legal trouble.
According to a close source, Siddiqui "has always been around" for Yadav and has now quietly stepped in to help—just like when he previously offered ₹10 lakh in support.
Yadav was sentenced to 6 months in jail
Rajpal Yadav recently turned himself in at Tihar Jail in connection with a decade-old cheque-bounce case tied to the film Ata Pata Laapata.
The original ₹5 crore loan for the movie went unpaid, and with interest and penalties, the total amount owed has shot up to nearly ₹9 crore.
Other industry members have also come forward to help
It's not just Siddiqui—others from the industry are pitching in too.
Music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh Yadav pledged ₹1.11 crore, saying it was "not merely financial assistance but a show of solidarity with a fellow member of the industry."
Politician Tej Pratap Yadav donated ₹11 lakh.