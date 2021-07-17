Home / News / Entertainment News / Is Nayanthara debuting on OTT with 'Baahubali: Before The Beginning'?
Is Nayanthara debuting on OTT with 'Baahubali: Before The Beginning'?

Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Jul 17, 2021, 01:54 pm
Is Nayanthara debuting on OTT with 'Baahubali: Before The Beginning'?
Tamil star Nayanthara likely to play important role in 'Baahubali: Before The Beginning'

Netflix's upcoming series Baahubali: Before The Beginning is reportedly going to mark South superstar Nayanthara's digital debut. A prequel to SS Rajamouli's sensation Baahubali, the nine-episode show will depict the rise of Sivagami and narrate how Mahishmati emerged into an empire. It was originally greenlit in 2018 and production had begun until the streamer reportedly ordered a reshoot with a fresh cast and directors.

Details

Nayanthara might be 'another female lead' along with Wamiqa Gabbi

As per a recent report by PeepingMoon, Punjabi actress Wamiqa Gabbi has been signed as the young Sivagami and makers are waiting for the monsoon to end to build "lavish outdoor sets" to bring Mahishmati to life. The report also suggested the Netrikann actress will be another female lead, although her role is being kept under the wraps. The shoot may begin by September-October.

About

'New creative approach': Netflix had ordered reshoot in October 2020

The upcoming project—touted as the most expensive Indian series—will be divided into two parts. It is based on Anand Neelakantan's The Rise of Sivagami. Toofaan fame Mrunal Thakur was originally leading the series until Netflix ordered a reshoot in October 2020 as, apparently, they weren't happy with the product. To do justice to the fandom, the streamer wanted to take "a new creative approach."

Information

Kunal Deshmukh, Ribhu Dasgupta reportedly helming new version of series

Apart from Thakur, the first draft of Baahubali: Before The Beginning also starred Rahul Bose, Shriya Saran, and Atul Kulkarni. The Netflix Original was being directed by Deva Katta and Praveen Sattaru. It was being jointly produced by Rajamouli and Arka Media Works. However, earlier this month, it was reported that Kunal Deshmukh and Ribhu Dasgupta have been roped in to helm the series.

Work

Nayanthara to set foot in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan?

Recently, it was also rumored that the Tamil actress was about to make her Bollywood debut with director Atlee Kumar's next Hindi movie starring Shah Rukh Khan. However, subsequently, a source shut down the speculations. "She is in no hurry to do a Bollywood film... The role has to justify her presence. She has not said yes to the Atlee project," the source revealed.

Trending Topics