'Nayattu': John Abraham backing Hindi-remake, Allu Arjun goes for Telugu

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Aug 03, 2021, 12:49 pm

John Abraham acquires rights to Malayalam movie, 'Nayattu,' for Hindi remake

Nayattu, the hit Malayalam movie that released some months back, is getting three remakes: One in Hindi and another two will be in Telugu and Tamil. The Hindi version will be backed by John Abraham, who has acquired its rights under his banner, JA Entertainment. And, South superstar Allu Arjun will be bankrolling the Telugu edition. Producers of the Tamil version isn't known yet.

Details

Tamil remake will likely be helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon

Martin Prakkat, the original film's director, confirmed to an entertainment portal about Abraham's and Arjun's Geetha Arts' ventures, but refused to divulge names of the producers who are backing the Tamil version. One of Navarasa's directors — Gautham Vasudev Menon — might helm the Tamil remake, said the report. However, makers of none of the versions have made an official announcement yet.

Information

With theaters shut, 'Nayattu' got released on Netflix

Nayattu got released in theaters in April, but due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, cinema halls were shut down after a few days. So, the makers released it on Netflix in May, which was received well by all. Its official synopsis read, "Three police officers must go on the run to avoid being arrested after they're framed amid political elections."

Other Movies

Before this, Abraham announced backing another Malayalam hit flick

Apart from the Prakkat-directorial remake, the Dhoom villain is also producing another Malayalam hit action thriller — Ayyappanum Koshiyum — under his banner. Written and directed by Sachy, the 2020 movie starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon as the lead actors. Abraham has earlier backed many acclaimed movies, such as Vicky Donor, Batla House, Madras Cafe and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran among others.

Upcoming Projects

Abraham has 'Pathan,' which co-stars Shah Rukh Khan

Currently, the Dostana actor's most-awaited movie is Pathan, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone as agents. According to Bollywood Hungama, Abraham will play a "freelance undercover terrorist" in this action drama, which is being backed by Yash Raj Films. The 48-year-old hunk, last seen in Mumbai Saga, has Ek Villain Returns, Satyameva Jayate 2 and Attack among his upcoming movies.