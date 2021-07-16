Home / News / Entertainment News / We need more representation of South Asians: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Entertainment

We need more representation of South Asians: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 16, 2021, 11:42 am
We need more representation of South Asians: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan plays the character of 'Devi' in 'Never Have I Ever'

Never Have I Ever-star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan says the popularity of the young-adult Netflix series, co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, proves that there is a growing market for stories with South Asians in the lead roles. After a successful debut, the actor, now 19, said she was under a lot of pressure to not let down the fans and creators with season two.

In this article
About the show

Second season of the show came out on Thursday

Maitreyi, a Sri Lankan-Canadian, became the breakout star of the series when she beat 15,000 others in 2019 to land the character of Devi Vishwakumar, an overachieving Indian-American teenager growing up in Southern California, US, and navigating life as a teenager with best friends Eleanor (Ramona Young) and Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez). Netflix released the second season of Never Have I Ever on Thursday.

South Asians

There's a market for shows led by South Asians: Maitreyi

"I think the reason why people like the show is because we haven't seen South Asians take the lead role as often as they should. It's happened before but most times it's because they make that space for themselves," Maitreyi said. "But that's not enough. We need more South Asians to take lead roles because there is a market for it," Maitreyi added.

Audience

The show resonates with people of all ages: Maitreyi

According to Maitreyi, the show may revolve around teens and school life but it resonates with people of all ages. "It's slightly different because it's not necessarily the immigrant story but rather the children of immigrants. And here's why I think other people like it. They've been waiting for this story and see themselves in Devi, even if they're not 15," she said.

Further details

Second season sees Devi caught in a love triangle

In the first season, Devi is a teenager with anger issues as she grapples with the sudden death of her father. She is nursing a crush on fellow student Paxton Hall Yoshida. But by the end, she is caught in a love triangle with her nemesis at school, Ben Gross. In the second season, Devi is trying to double date, Ben and Paxton.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Surekha Sikri, veteran actor, dies of cardiac arrest at 75

Latest News

Shilpa to start shooting for her digital debut in 2022

Entertainment

Heavy rains lash parts of Mumbai; local train services hit

Mumbai

MP well collapse: Three bodies retrieved; search operation on

India

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class review: Should you buy it?

Auto

Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback buyers will get two chargers

Auto

Latest Entertainment News

'Hostel Daze' Season-2 trailer: Freshers-turned-seniors are back with extra laughter

Entertainment

'Yaadho-Edhiri' song: Soulful track from 'Navarasa' touches the right spot

Entertainment

Britney Spears can now hire new attorney; shares victory-post online

Entertainment

'Roar of RRR': Rajamouli's next will be bigger than 'Baahubali'

Entertainment

'Malik' review: Fahadh Faasil's performance makes this familiar tale unique

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Netflix News

Rohini Hattangadi: Need to learn and adapt with time

Entertainment

Nine films, nine emotions: 'Navarasa' coming to Netflix this August

Entertainment

'The Kissing Booth 3' trailer: About tough decisions, eventful summer

Entertainment

'Stranger Things' season four: What we know so far

Entertainment

Grey characters, realism appreciated in films now: Vikrant Massey

Entertainment
Trending Topics