Neel praises NTR's luger assassin in 'Dragon' 1967 opium trade
Entertainment
Director Prashanth Neel is all praise for Jr NTR, who's stepping into his darkest character yet, Luger, a conflicted assassin caught in the 1967 opium trade.
The movie promises a gritty vibe and will hit screens in five languages on June 11, 2027.
Emotional core took almost 3 years
Neel called NTR's choice "incredibly brave," sharing that it took almost three years to arrive at the emotional reasoning behind the role.
With a cast featuring Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, and Rukmini Vasanth, plus some high-octane action teased already, Dragon is definitely on the radar for Indian cinema fans.