Neena Gupta on single parenting: 'Takes a lot of courage' Entertainment Feb 07, 2026

Neena Gupta, the veteran actor recently seen in Vadh 2, opened up about raising her daughter Masaba on her own.

"It takes a lot of courage and you have to face a lot of problems. For example, to raise a child alone.. I am an actor, so I have to work physically. (I have to think about) where will I keep the child? Who will I hand over the child to? I didn't even get time to go to the parlor. It is a very tough decision to take," she shared in an interview, reflecting on the ups and downs of single parenting.