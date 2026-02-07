Neena Gupta on single parenting: 'Takes a lot of courage'
Neena Gupta, the veteran actor recently seen in Vadh 2, opened up about raising her daughter Masaba on her own.
"It takes a lot of courage and you have to face a lot of problems. For example, to raise a child alone.. I am an actor, so I have to work physically. (I have to think about) where will I keep the child? Who will I hand over the child to? I didn't even get time to go to the parlor. It is a very tough decision to take," she shared in an interview, reflecting on the ups and downs of single parenting.
Finding childcare during work was a challenge for her
Gupta had Masaba with cricketer Vivian Richards. As an actor with a demanding schedule, she often struggled to find someone to look after her daughter while she worked.
She admitted even small things like going to the parlor became impossible—but somehow, she managed both work and parenting.
She's previously warned others against single parenting
Gupta has been upfront that single parenting isn't for everyone.
"Please don't do it because Neena Gupta has done it," she's cautioned before, pointing out the sacrifices and lack of support involved.
Still, despite all this, she's proud to have built both her career and family.
Masaba is now a successful designer
Now married to Vivek Mehra, Gupta also credits her father for helping raise Masaba when work got hectic.
Today, Masaba is a successful designer herself—married with a daughter—showing how family teamwork can make tough journeys possible.