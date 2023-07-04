Entertainment

Neena Gupta's birthday: Projects that helped her reinvent herself

Written by Isha Sharma July 04, 2023 | 02:10 am 2 min read

Happy 65th birthday to Neena Gupta!

There is an entire generation of cinephiles who know Neena Gupta through films such as Woh Chokri and Mandi and through her contribution to parallel/art-house cinema. However, she has introduced herself to a completely different section of viewers in the past few years, thanks to multiple movies and web series. On her 65th birthday, we revisit some recent projects that facilitated her professional rebirth.

'Badhaai Ho'

In many ways, Badhaai Ho﻿ can be termed as her reawakening, one that gave her career a second inning. Not many senior female actors would have taken the unconventional role of a woman who gets pregnant despite having two grown-up children, but not only did Gupta take up the challenge, but she also aced it! Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

'Panchayat'

This hug-shaped heartwarming show is one of Amazon Prime Video's most loved offerings, one that makes its way to your heart almost instantly. Though the plot tends to focus more on Jitendra Kumar and Raghubir Yadav, Gupta's work here has not gone unnoticed, and she has received many sequences to shine as Manju Devi, the pradhan of the fictional town of Phulera.

'Masaba Masaba'

Gupta played part real, part fictional version of herself in Masaba Masaba, based on the life of her daughter and fashion designer Masaba Gupta. The two-part series is streaming on Netflix and covers Masaba's personal and professional shenanigans, along with focusing on her dynamics with her mother. Both seasons were directed by Sonam Nair, with cameos by Farah Khan and Neelam Kothari, among others.

'Vadh'

Vadh is one of the rare films to have been headlined by two veteran artists. Gupta joined Sanjay Mishra in this story that dealt with parents' fractured relationships with kids and revenge for a cause, and while the film went unnoticed commercially, it found a lot of love when it was released on Netflix﻿. It was directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajiv Barnwal.

