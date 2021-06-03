Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya welcome first child

Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan (41) and her husband, actor Nihaar Pandya (37), have become parents to their first child, a baby boy. The couple welcomed the baby on Wednesday. Neeti, best known for songs like Ishq Wala Love from Student of the Year and Jiya Re from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, had announced the pregnancy on their second wedding anniversary, earlier this year.

It is the most surreal feeling ever: Neeti

The couple tied the knot in February 2019. "Our family, @nihaarpandya, and me are ecstatic to have welcomed our baby boy yesterday. To hold this little one in my arms is the most surreal feeling ever," Neeti shared on Instagram on Thursday.

Neeti and our newborn are healthy and fine: Nihaar

Nihaar also took to Instagram and said that both mother and child were healthy. "My beautiful wife gives me the chance to teach our little boy everything my father has taught me. She continues to spread more and more love into my life each day. Most importantly, Neeti and our newborn are both healthy and fine (sic)," the actor wrote.

Several celebrities congratulated the couple

"With folded hands, the Mohans and the Pandyas sincerely thank God, the doctors, family, friends and all well-wishers (who) are very kind for showering immense care, love, and support on us always," Nihaar, who was seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, wrote. Several personalities, including singers Shreya Ghoshal, Harshdeep Kaur, Jonita Gandhi, music composer Vishal Dadlani, and actor Gauahar Khan, congratulated the couple.