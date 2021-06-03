Home / News / Entertainment News / Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya welcome first child
Entertainment

Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya welcome first child

Written by
Astha Oriel
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 03, 2021, 01:24 pm
Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya welcome first child
The couple tied the knot in February 2019

Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan (41) and her husband, actor Nihaar Pandya (37), have become parents to their first child, a baby boy. The couple welcomed the baby on Wednesday. Neeti, best known for songs like Ishq Wala Love from Student of the Year and Jiya Re from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, had announced the pregnancy on their second wedding anniversary, earlier this year.

In this article
Quote

It is the most surreal feeling ever: Neeti

The couple tied the knot in February 2019. "Our family, @nihaarpandya, and me are ecstatic to have welcomed our baby boy yesterday. To hold this little one in my arms is the most surreal feeling ever," Neeti shared on Instagram on Thursday.

Instagram Post

Here is her Instagram post

Details

Neeti and our newborn are healthy and fine: Nihaar

Nihaar also took to Instagram and said that both mother and child were healthy. "My beautiful wife gives me the chance to teach our little boy everything my father has taught me. She continues to spread more and more love into my life each day. Most importantly, Neeti and our newborn are both healthy and fine (sic)," the actor wrote.

Celebrities

Several celebrities congratulated the couple

"With folded hands, the Mohans and the Pandyas sincerely thank God, the doctors, family, friends and all well-wishers (who) are very kind for showering immense care, love, and support on us always," Nihaar, who was seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, wrote. Several personalities, including singers Shreya Ghoshal, Harshdeep Kaur, Jonita Gandhi, music composer Vishal Dadlani, and actor Gauahar Khan, congratulated the couple.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'The Conjuring 3' trailer: Warrens return to battle evil spirits

Latest News

2021 Ducati Monster to debut in India by Q4 2021

Auto

#NewsBytesExplainer: How Israelis neutralize Palestinian buildings - Physics behind it

Science

Around 10,000 volunteers quit ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Sports

Most COVID-19 vaccines might offer lasting protection: Study

Science

'From the Desk of Donald J. Trump' blog permanently shut

Science

Latest Entertainment News

Which celebrities are being considered for 'Bigg Boss 15'?

Entertainment

'A Death in the Gunj' turns 4: Attacks toxic-masculinity boisterously

Entertainment

'Balika Vadhu' Season 2 to have a completely new cast?

Entertainment

'Thor: Love And Thunder' completes filming, Chris Hemsworth confirms news

Entertainment

Prithviraj Sukumaran's much-awaited 'Cold Case' to hit Amazon Prime directly?

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment
Trending Topics