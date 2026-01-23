Nehal Chudasama gears up for 'The 50' after 'Bigg Boss 19' Entertainment Jan 23, 2026

Nehal Chudasama, fresh from Bigg Boss 19, just announced she's joining the new reality show The 50.

She called it "the next chapter of my story" on Instagram and sounded pumped: "The Lion's invite? CANNOT ignore that. Time to get the Game face on!"

Her Bigg Boss buddy Kunickaa Sadanand cheered her on, saying, "go kill it i'm routing for you."