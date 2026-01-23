Nehal Chudasama gears up for 'The 50' after 'Bigg Boss 19'
Entertainment
Nehal Chudasama, fresh from Bigg Boss 19, just announced she's joining the new reality show The 50.
She called it "the next chapter of my story" on Instagram and sounded pumped: "The Lion's invite? CANNOT ignore that. Time to get the Game face on!"
Her Bigg Boss buddy Kunickaa Sadanand cheered her on, saying, "go kill it i'm routing for you."
What's cool about 'The 50?'
This show is bringing together a seriously mixed bunch—TV stars like Karan Patel and Ridhi Dogra, Bigg Boss winner Divya Agarwal and finalist Shiv Thakare, plus digital creators like Faisal Sheikh.
Hosted by Farah Khan and set in a palace-style location near Mumbai, 50 celebs will compete for a prize of up to ₹50 lakh.
Catch all the action starting February 1 on Colors TV and JioHotstar.