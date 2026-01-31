Nehal Chudasama on 'The 50': 'Finally, my competitive side shines'
Entertainment
Nehal Chudasama, known from Bigg Boss 19, is back on reality TV with The 50, hosted by Farah Khan and launching February 1, 2026.
This time, the show is all about performance and building alliances—not just drama or personal opinions.
Nehal shared that viewers will finally see her fun and competitive side through physical and mental challenges—something she felt was missing in Bigg Boss.
Catch her in action every night at 9pm on JioHotstar and Colors TV.