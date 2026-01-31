Nehal Chudasama on 'The 50': 'Finally, my competitive side shines' Entertainment Jan 31, 2026

Nehal Chudasama, known from Bigg Boss 19, is back on reality TV with The 50, hosted by Farah Khan and launching February 1, 2026.

This time, the show is all about performance and building alliances—not just drama or personal opinions.